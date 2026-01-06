Revolutionizing Cricket: The Rise of Pay-and-Play Cricket Centres in India

HYDERABAD, India — The entrepreneurial spirit in India is taking a swing at revolutionizing the cricket landscape, as young business minds are setting up pay-and-play cricket centres across various cities and towns. These novel sports ventures are starting small but are showing big promise, offering short-session bookings without hefty commitments.

With an initial investment ranging from ₹5–10 lakh, many first-time entrepreneurs report monthly earnings of ₹50,000 to ₹3 lakh, recovering investments within a year. This model is not only flourishing in urban areas but also gaining traction in tier-2 and tier-3 towns, where organized sports options are limited.

Central to this boom is Leverage Science and Technologies Limited, a Hyderabad-based company that has become an enabler for these businesses. Their advanced cricket machines and simulators provide the technology backbone required for successful operations, demonstrating how tech-forward solutions are transforming traditional sports entrepreneurship.

(With inputs from agencies.)