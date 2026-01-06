Revolutionizing Cricket: The Rise of Pay-and-Play Cricket Centres in India
Innovative pay-and-play cricket centers are transforming India’s sports scene, offering easily accessible and profitable business opportunities for young entrepreneurs. With minimal initial investments and quick returns, these ventures are thriving across metro and smaller towns alike, powered by advanced cricket technologies from companies like Leverage Science and Technologies Limited.
HYDERABAD, India — The entrepreneurial spirit in India is taking a swing at revolutionizing the cricket landscape, as young business minds are setting up pay-and-play cricket centres across various cities and towns. These novel sports ventures are starting small but are showing big promise, offering short-session bookings without hefty commitments.
With an initial investment ranging from ₹5–10 lakh, many first-time entrepreneurs report monthly earnings of ₹50,000 to ₹3 lakh, recovering investments within a year. This model is not only flourishing in urban areas but also gaining traction in tier-2 and tier-3 towns, where organized sports options are limited.
Central to this boom is Leverage Science and Technologies Limited, a Hyderabad-based company that has become an enabler for these businesses. Their advanced cricket machines and simulators provide the technology backbone required for successful operations, demonstrating how tech-forward solutions are transforming traditional sports entrepreneurship.
