New Zealand Cricket Preps for Redemption in T20 World Cup

New Zealand's subpar performance in the 2024 T20 World Cup instigated significant adjustments as they gear up for the upcoming global tournament, according to all-rounder James Neesham. Determined to avoid a repeat group-stage exit, the Black Caps have lined up a preparatory series against India.

This five-game series, planned from January 21-31 in India and Sri Lanka, aims to equip the team with essential match practice. Neesham emphasized the importance of these games to determine their starting lineup for the tournament commencing on February 7.

Neesham's international future appears uncertain amid New Zealand's new casual contract system. The system allows players to join lucrative T20 leagues while still being available for international duties, leading to what Neesham describes as a 'weird little limbo' for players, potentially impacting team strength.

