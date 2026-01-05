Left Menu

Ruben Amorim's Rocky Road at Manchester United: A Stormy Exit

Ruben Amorim's stint as Manchester United's manager ended sharply after he was dismissed following a stalemate draw with Leeds United. Despite rallying against critics, including pundit Gary Neville, Amorim's tenure concluded with the club in sixth position. Assistant Darren Fletcher steps in amid a search for a transformative leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:53 IST
Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim's tenure as Manchester United manager came to an abrupt end after he was sacked following a draw with Leeds United. Despite defending his position passionately, the decision was deemed necessary by the club's leadership to bolster chances of a stronger Premier League finish.

Since assuming the role in November 2024, Amorim, aged 40, struggled to elevate the team, capping his first season in 15th place and losing in the Europa League final. Currently settling at sixth place, United trails Arsenal significantly after a shaky start this season.

The outspoken coach, known for his candor, clashed with critics, including TV pundit Gary Neville, over his tactical approach. Amorim stressed his managerial role over a coaching one, underlining his commitment until a successor is identified, with Darren Fletcher temporarily taking charge.

