Ruben Amorim's Rocky Road at Manchester United: A Stormy Exit

Ruben Amorim's tenure as Manchester United manager came to an abrupt end after he was sacked following a draw with Leeds United. Despite defending his position passionately, the decision was deemed necessary by the club's leadership to bolster chances of a stronger Premier League finish.

Since assuming the role in November 2024, Amorim, aged 40, struggled to elevate the team, capping his first season in 15th place and losing in the Europa League final. Currently settling at sixth place, United trails Arsenal significantly after a shaky start this season.

The outspoken coach, known for his candor, clashed with critics, including TV pundit Gary Neville, over his tactical approach. Amorim stressed his managerial role over a coaching one, underlining his commitment until a successor is identified, with Darren Fletcher temporarily taking charge.