Australia's Cricket Triumph: Smith and Head Shine in Ashes Showdown

Travis Head and Steve Smith thrived as Australia extended their lead against England on the third day of the fifth Ashes test. Head scored 163, while Smith became the second-highest Ashes run-scorer. Despite challenges, Australia's powerful display put them at 518 for seven, leading by 134 runs.

Updated: 06-01-2026 13:17 IST
Australia's Cricket Triumph: Smith and Head Shine in Ashes Showdown
On the third day of the fifth Ashes test, Australia showcased cricketing prowess with remarkable performances from Travis Head and Steve Smith. Head smashed 163 runs, marking his third century of the series, while Smith secured his place in history as the second-most prolific Ashes run-scorer.

With Australia already winning the series 3-1, they capitalized on a favorable batting pitch in Sydney, ending the day at 518 for seven, leading by 134 runs. Despite a tough day for England bowlers, Smith's unbeaten 129 and Webster's contributions ensured Australia's dominance.

The match continues with England aiming for a comeback. Notably, the Sydney crowd donned pink for Jane McGrath charity day, celebrating Smith's achievements and urging England to close the series gap.

