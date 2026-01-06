Left Menu

Mitch Guthrie's Astonishing Triumph in the Saudi Desert: A Dakar Rally for the Ages

Mitch Guthrie clinched his first Dakar Rally stage victory in Saudi Arabia, taking the overall lead with a strong performance. Guthrie finished ahead of seasoned competitors Martin Prokop and Cristina Gutiérrez. Meanwhile, Tosha Schareina claimed the motorbike stage, proving a formidable challenger in the competition's 2025 edition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alula | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:36 IST
Mitch Guthrie achieved a remarkable milestone on Tuesday by securing his first major Dakar Rally stage victory and assuming the overall lead following a breathtaking drive through the Saudi desert.

Guthrie, not among the frontrunners initially, surged ahead midway through the 421-kilometer loop near AlUla and maintained his lead to finish 2 1/2 minutes ahead of Czech racer Martin Prokop. Guy Botterill made a notable third-place finish.

In the motorbike category, Tosha Schareina from Spain battled through challenges, including two crashes and a collarbone injury, to finish second in the 2025 Dakar, closely trailing overall leader Daniel Sanders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

