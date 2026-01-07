Left Menu

Domen Prevc Soars to Victory: First Golden Eagle Trophy Win

Slovenia's Domen Prevc secured his first Golden Eagle trophy at the Four Hills Tournament, despite finishing second in the final event in Bischofshofen. Prevc led the World Cup standings significantly after this win. His sister, Nika, is also making waves with consecutive victories in the women's competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bischofshofen | Updated: 07-01-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 00:22 IST
In a thrilling conclusion to the Four Hills Tournament, Slovenia's Domen Prevc clinched his first Golden Eagle trophy, despite narrowly missing out on victory in the final leg at Bischofshofen. The 26-year-old Slovenian ski jumper had a remarkable run, winning two of the tournament's previous stops.

Prevc's consistent performance throughout the tournament secured his overall win, leaving him 42.3 points ahead of Austria's Jan Horl. His final jump may not have been perfect, but it was enough to earn him the coveted title as he leads the World Cup standings by a significant margin.

Notably, Domen's sister, Nika Prevc, is also making headlines, dominating the women's ski jumping events with back-to-back victories. With strong family ties in the sport, the Prevc siblings are leaving an indelible mark on the ski jumping world.

