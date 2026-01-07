Kylian Mbappe to Miss Super Cup Clash Against Atletico Madrid

Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid's prolific forward, is confirmed absent from the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid, as he continues to recover from a knee injury. The French captain, at 27, matched Cristiano Ronaldo's club record of 59 goals in a calendar year before the unforeseen halt.

Xabi Alonso, Real's manager, received good news with Trent Alexander-Arnold's return. The English right-back, also 27, rejoined the squad after a thigh injury sidelined him since December. Real Madrid's roster aims for victory after last year's disappointingly one-sided final against Barcelona.

In midfield and forward roles, Real Madrid is poised to leverage talents like Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. in their quest for glory. Barcelona will face Athletic Bilbao in the other semi-final, setting a thrilling final scheduled for Sunday in Jeddah.

