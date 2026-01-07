Left Menu

Kylian Mbappe to Miss Super Cup Clash Against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe will miss the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid due to a knee injury. Replacing him will be Trent Alexander-Arnold, back after recovering from a thigh injury. Real Madrid hopes for redemption after last year's loss to Barcelona.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 00:29 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 00:29 IST
Kylian Mbappe to Miss Super Cup Clash Against Atletico Madrid
Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid's prolific forward, is confirmed absent from the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid, as he continues to recover from a knee injury. The French captain, at 27, matched Cristiano Ronaldo's club record of 59 goals in a calendar year before the unforeseen halt.

Xabi Alonso, Real's manager, received good news with Trent Alexander-Arnold's return. The English right-back, also 27, rejoined the squad after a thigh injury sidelined him since December. Real Madrid's roster aims for victory after last year's disappointingly one-sided final against Barcelona.

In midfield and forward roles, Real Madrid is poised to leverage talents like Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. in their quest for glory. Barcelona will face Athletic Bilbao in the other semi-final, setting a thrilling final scheduled for Sunday in Jeddah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Goldman Sachs Leads 2025 in Epic Global Dealmaking

Goldman Sachs Leads 2025 in Epic Global Dealmaking

 Global
2
Blaze Tamed: ONGC's Quick Response to Konaseema Gas Well Fire

Blaze Tamed: ONGC's Quick Response to Konaseema Gas Well Fire

 India
3
Europe Braces for Travel Chaos Amid Severe Snowstorms

Europe Braces for Travel Chaos Amid Severe Snowstorms

 Global
4
Wall Street's Surge: AI Optimism and Record Highs Propel Chip and Healthcare Stocks

Wall Street's Surge: AI Optimism and Record Highs Propel Chip and Healthcare...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026