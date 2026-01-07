Left Menu

Vaughan Calls for England to Ditch 'Bazball' After Ashes Defeat

Former captain Michael Vaughan criticizes England's 'Bazball' cricket approach after Ashes defeat, suggesting a return to basics. He stresses the need for detailed preparation and development of players with solid techniques. Vaughan warns that continued adherence to failing methods may jeopardize leadership positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 12:58 IST
Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has urged a strategic shift away from the aggressive 'Bazball' style after the team's recent Ashes series defeat.

In an interview with Reuters, Vaughan, reflecting on England's struggle at the Sydney Cricket Ground despite strong performances from Joe Root and Jacob Bethell, criticized the team's risk-heavy approach under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

Highlighting the need for detailed preparations and a focus on developing players with sound techniques, Vaughan suggested a return to orthodox batting methods while cautioning against stubborn adherence to failing strategies that might endanger leadership roles.

