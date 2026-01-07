Turmoil at Dakar: Al-Rajhi Withdraws as Lategan Leads the Pack
Dakar winner Yazeed Al-Rajhi withdrew mid-rally due to technical issues. South African Henk Lategan seized the lead, overcoming nine punctures. Meanwhile, Nasser Al-Attiyah moved up to second, and Spaniard Tosha Schareina excelled in the motorcycle category. With continued competition challenges, racers aim for podium finishes.
Amidst the challenging terrain of the Dakar Rally, Saudi Arabia's reigning champion Yazeed Al-Rajhi made the tough decision to withdraw, as his Toyota Hilux suffered technical setbacks. Adding to his difficult season, Al-Rajhi's campaign ended prematurely during a marathon stage around Al-Ula.
In contrast, South Africa's Henk Lategan capitalized on Al-Rajhi's departure, advancing to dominate the leaderboards after enduring nine punctures. Despite personal struggles such as missing his son's birthday, Lategan maintained a strong position, reclaiming his focus on the competition.
Other racers, including Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah and motorcycle rider Tosha Schareina, showcased their skills amidst the challenging course. As they navigated rocky terrains and strategic dilemmas, competitors remained determined to finish strong in this year's demanding Dakar Rally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
