HIL GC Triumphs Over Shrachi Bengal Tigers with a 6-3 Victory in Chennai Clash
In a thrilling Hockey India League encounter, HIL GC defeated Shrachi Bengal Tigers 6-3 at Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. Kane Russell's hat-trick and goals from Sam Ward, Sudeep Chirmako, and James Albery secured the victory, despite a resilient performance from the Tigers.
In an exhilarating match at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, HIL GC emerged victorious over Shrachi Bengal Tigers, securing a 6-3 win in the Men's Hockey India League 2025-26 season. Key contributors to HIL GC's triumph included Kane Russell, who netted a hat-trick, Sam Ward, Sudeep Chirmako, and James Albery.
The game kicked off with intense midfield skirmishes, as both sides sought to establish dominance. Shrachi Bengal Tigers initially took the lead through a penalty strike by captain Jugraj Singh in the 12th minute. However, HIL GC responded with two quick goals in the 19th minute, thanks to Russell and Ward, turning the game on its head.
Despite the Tigers' spirited attempts, including goals from Tom Grambusch and Christopher Ruhr, HIL GC maintained their momentum. Russell completed his hat-trick, and Albery's late game antics sealed the victory for HIL GC, underscoring their persistence and strategic prowess throughout this high-scoring encounter.
