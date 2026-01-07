Left Menu

HIL GC Triumphs Over Shrachi Bengal Tigers with a 6-3 Victory in Chennai Clash

In a thrilling Hockey India League encounter, HIL GC defeated Shrachi Bengal Tigers 6-3 at Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. Kane Russell's hat-trick and goals from Sam Ward, Sudeep Chirmako, and James Albery secured the victory, despite a resilient performance from the Tigers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:10 IST
HIL GC Triumphs Over Shrachi Bengal Tigers with a 6-3 Victory in Chennai Clash
Hockey action (Photo: HIL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exhilarating match at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, HIL GC emerged victorious over Shrachi Bengal Tigers, securing a 6-3 win in the Men's Hockey India League 2025-26 season. Key contributors to HIL GC's triumph included Kane Russell, who netted a hat-trick, Sam Ward, Sudeep Chirmako, and James Albery.

The game kicked off with intense midfield skirmishes, as both sides sought to establish dominance. Shrachi Bengal Tigers initially took the lead through a penalty strike by captain Jugraj Singh in the 12th minute. However, HIL GC responded with two quick goals in the 19th minute, thanks to Russell and Ward, turning the game on its head.

Despite the Tigers' spirited attempts, including goals from Tom Grambusch and Christopher Ruhr, HIL GC maintained their momentum. Russell completed his hat-trick, and Albery's late game antics sealed the victory for HIL GC, underscoring their persistence and strategic prowess throughout this high-scoring encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Knife Attack on Shiv Sena's Ward 92 Candidate in Bandra

Knife Attack on Shiv Sena's Ward 92 Candidate in Bandra

 India
2
Devastating LPG Blast Injures Ten in Pune Hotel

Devastating LPG Blast Injures Ten in Pune Hotel

 India
3
Controversy Erupts Over Massive Voter List Deletions in Uttar Pradesh

Controversy Erupts Over Massive Voter List Deletions in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Fadnavis' Vision: Transforming Mumbai's Infrastructure Landscape

Fadnavis' Vision: Transforming Mumbai's Infrastructure Landscape

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026