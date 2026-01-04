Left Menu

Shrachi Bengal Tigers Roar in Hockey India League Opener

The Shrachi Bengal Tigers launched their Hockey India League campaign with a 3-1 win over JSW Soorma Club. Meanwhile, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers defeated Ranchi Royals 4-2. Key players like Sukhjeet Singh and Alexander Hendrickx played pivotal roles in securing victories for their respective teams during the matches.

The Shrachi Bengal Tigers began their defense of the Hockey India League title with a strong 3-1 victory against JSW Soorma Club. Goals from Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, and Gursewak Singh led the Tigers, while Prabhjot Singh netted for Soorma.

Tigers showed resilience, successfully turning tight contests and strong defensive play into triumph. Abhishek and Sukhjeet's efforts were instrumental in ensuring their team's dominance throughout the match.

In parallel, the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers claimed a sweeping 4-2 win over Ranchi Royals. Alexander Hendrickx's proficiency in penalty corners, combined with Gursahibjit Singh's quick scoring, sealed the victory. Craig Marias and Dilpreet Singh's innovative plays further highlighted the Lancers' overall attacking strategy.

