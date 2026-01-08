Left Menu

Shadab Khan Shines in T20 Comeback with Stellar Performance

Shadab Khan returned from a shoulder injury with an impressive 2-25, helping Pakistan secure a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20. Key performances by Shadab, Sahibzada Farhan, and Salman Mirza led to Pakistan's win in a crucial series ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dambulla | Updated: 08-01-2026 09:11 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 09:11 IST
Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan made a spectacular comeback in the T20 scene, clinching a spot for the World Cup after a remarkable performance against Sri Lanka. His 2-25 helped Pakistan claim a decisive six-wicket victory in the first T20 match.

Pivotal moments saw Shadab dismiss Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva in his debut over, setting Sri Lanka on a downward spiral to 128 all out in just 19.2 overs. With an impressive 51 off 36 balls, Sahibzada Farhan and Shadab, who remained unbeaten with 18 runs, steered Pakistan to their target with 20 balls in hand.

The match was a crucial win for Pakistan, as they continue to fine-tune their strategies with more games ahead in Dambulla. Despite missing key players like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan's second-string bowlers, including Salman Mirza, proved effective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

