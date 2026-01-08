Shadab Khan Shines in T20 Comeback with Stellar Performance

Shadab Khan made a spectacular comeback in the T20 scene, clinching a spot for the World Cup after a remarkable performance against Sri Lanka. His 2-25 helped Pakistan claim a decisive six-wicket victory in the first T20 match.

Pivotal moments saw Shadab dismiss Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva in his debut over, setting Sri Lanka on a downward spiral to 128 all out in just 19.2 overs. With an impressive 51 off 36 balls, Sahibzada Farhan and Shadab, who remained unbeaten with 18 runs, steered Pakistan to their target with 20 balls in hand.

The match was a crucial win for Pakistan, as they continue to fine-tune their strategies with more games ahead in Dambulla. Despite missing key players like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan's second-string bowlers, including Salman Mirza, proved effective.

(With inputs from agencies.)