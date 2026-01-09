Venezuela's Machado 'coming in next week,' Trump says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2026 07:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 07:55 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump indicated on Thursday that Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was coming to Washington next week.
During an interview on Fox News' "Hannity" program, Trump was asked if he plans to meet with Machado following U.S. strikes on Venezuela that resulted in the capture of its president Nicolas Maduro.
"Well, I understand she's coming in next week sometime, and I look forward to saying hello to her," Trump responded.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
- Washington
- Maria Corina
- Maduro
- Machado
- Trump
- â€Fox News'
- Venezuelan
ALSO READ
Argentine court offers hope for Venezuelans seeking justice for abuses under Maduro
Protesters in South Africa condemn US intervention in Venezuela, call for Maduro's release
ANALYSIS-Investors bullish on Latin America after US move on Venezuela's Maduro
Renewed Venezuelan Oil Exports to U.S. on Horizon Amid Maduro Capture
Kerala CM Labels Maduro's Capture as 'Imperialist Arrogance'