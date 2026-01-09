Left Menu

Venezuela's Machado 'coming in next week,' Trump says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2026 07:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 07:55 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump ‌indicated on Thursday that Venezuelan ⁠opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was coming to Washington next ​week.

During an interview on ‍Fox News' "Hannity" program, Trump was asked if he plans ⁠to ‌meet ⁠with Machado following U.S. strikes on ‍Venezuela that resulted in ​the capture of its president ⁠Nicolas Maduro.

"Well, I understand she's ⁠coming in next week sometime, and I look ⁠forward to saying hello ⁠to ‌her," Trump responded.

