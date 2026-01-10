Left Menu

Ivory Coast's Tactical Vigilance: Fae's Warning Against Egypt

Ivory Coast coach Emerse Fae cautions his team to be vigilant against Egypt in their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final. Recalling the 2006 final loss to Egypt, Fae emphasizes the importance of not underestimating Egypt's tactics and warns against overconfidence as they prepare for the showdown.

Updated: 10-01-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 02:30 IST
Ivory Coast coach Emerse Fae has issued a cautionary note to his squad ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final clash with Egypt. Fae, who played in the 2006 final where Ivory Coast lost to Egypt, has highlighted the need for tactical awareness against their formidable opponents.

Fae recounted how Egypt's style, characterized by absorbing pressure and capitalizing on opponents' mistakes, has remained consistent over the years. Despite not winning the tournament since their dominance from 2006 to 2010, Egypt's defensive solidity and attacking potency still pose a significant threat.

As the teams prepare for Saturday's encounter, Fae emphasized the danger of overconfidence, warning that Ivory Coast must remain focused and composed to counter Egypt's experienced lineup, which includes Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Manchester City's Omar Marmoush.

