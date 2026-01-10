Brooks Koepka's Return: Navigating the Complex Golf Landscape

Brooks Koepka, a five-time major champion, has taken steps to reinstate his PGA Tour membership following his exit from the Saudi-funded LIV Golf. This move highlights the ongoing tension between the two golf circuits, especially regarding player affiliations.

Koepka's reapplication comes under scrutiny as the PGA Tour has stringent policies for players defecting to rival leagues. His case will be reviewed by PGA Tour's policy board, including prominent figures like Tiger Woods.

While Koepka has prioritized family commitments, his journey underscores larger themes in professional golf, involving health, career choices, and the evolving landscape of international golf relationships.