Diu: The Permanent Home of Khelo India Beach Games
Diu has been confirmed as the permanent venue for the Khelo India Beach Games every January until a new location is announced. The decision was influenced by successful past events and the town's suitability due to timing, weather, and tourism opportunities, boosting local employment and tourism.
Diu will continue to host the Khelo India Beach Games every January, as confirmed by the Sports Ministry until a new venue is decided. This decision comes after the successful execution of previous editions, enhancing both the planning and local economy.
According to Akshay Kotalwar, nodal officer for Khelo India Beach Games 2026, the event has overcome significant challenges, such as the Pahalgam terrorist attack and logistical hurdles, cementing Diu as a favorable venue. The January timeframe aligns with the holiday season, boosting the region's tourism.
The games are not only enhancing the sporting culture but also reshaping Diu's image, known for its beaches and party culture. Blending sports with cultural performances, the event draws tourists and has invigorated local employment and business, as per officials.
