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India's Sports Startup Ecosystem: Unleashing Potential for Growth

A report titled 'India's Sports Startup Ecosystem: Current Status and Emerging Pathways' highlights innovation, trends, and growth opportunities in India's sports startup industry. Released by Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, it aims to guide policymakers and industry leaders, fostering a knowledge-led sports ecosystem in collaboration with ASIP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:22 IST
India's Sports Startup Ecosystem: Unleashing Potential for Growth
  • Country:
  • India

India is stepping onto the global stage with plans to host international competitions and the 2030 Commonwealth Games. On Monday, an insightful report entitled 'India's Sports Startup Ecosystem: Current Status and Emerging Pathways' was presented by Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao.

The report, commissioned by the Association for Sports Industry Professionals and the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad, provides a comprehensive look at the sports startup scene in India. It identifies emerging trends and pockets of innovation while pinpointing growth opportunities crucial for industry stakeholders. Sports Secretary Rao emphasized the report's importance for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, highlighting its potential influence on current and future initiatives.

ASIP's founder, Shaji Prabhakaran, expressed a commitment to deepening knowledge within the sports startup sector through ongoing studies. He underscored the report as a significant milestone in India's sports industry's advancement, promoting collaborative efforts with government bodies to nurture a robust sports ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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