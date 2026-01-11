Left Menu

Manchester City Leads Title Race in Exciting Women's Super League Return

Manchester City took charge of the Women's Super League after defeating Everton 2-0, as Chelsea trailed with a 5-0 victory over West Ham. Arsenal and Manchester United ended in a 0-0 draw, while Spurs and Aston Villa celebrated victories. Liverpool remained at the bottom after a draw with London City Lionesses.

Manchester City surged ahead in the Women's Super League title race, clinching a decisive 2-0 victory over Everton. Kerolin's first-half goal set City on the path to success, with Viviane Miedema adding another in the 63rd minute. Despite Everton's Courtney Brosnan making critical saves, City's victory was sealed.

Chelsea, the reigning champions who have dominated the last six titles, secured a commanding 5-0 triumph over West Ham, capitalizing on defensive blunders from their opponents. The match featured standout performances, including two goals from Sandy Baltimore, reflecting Chelsea's determination to remain key contenders this season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Manchester United lagged behind after a goalless draw, diminishing their chances in the heated race. Tottenham celebrated a narrow win over Leicester, boosted by Ashleigh Neville's critical goal. Aston Villa edged past Brighton, and Liverpool's failure to secure a win against London City Lionesses left them at the league's bottom.

