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Carrick's Rise: Can Manchester United's Interim Coach Secure a Permanent Role?

Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United, praises interim coach Michael Carrick for his impressive performance, as the team advances to third place in the Premier League. Despite Carrick's success, Ratcliffe remains non-committal about considering him for a permanent position. United is set to play Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 14-03-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 18:01 IST
Carrick's Rise: Can Manchester United's Interim Coach Secure a Permanent Role?
  • Country:
  • China

Manchester United's co-owner Jim Ratcliffe lauded temporary coach Michael Carrick's performance as the team climbs to third place in the Premier League standings.

Despite Carrick's success in securing six wins out of eight games, Ratcliffe, speaking at the Chinese Grand Prix, avoided discussing the possibility of offering Carrick the permanent role.

United is set to face Aston Villa, with both teams level on points, yet Carrick's squad leads on goal difference. Ratcliffe, who oversees United's soccer operations, remains focused on the current season's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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