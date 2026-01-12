49ers Shock Eagles in NFL Playoff Thriller

The Philadelphia Eagles, reigning Super Bowl champions, faced an unexpected early exit from the NFL playoffs, losing to the San Francisco 49ers 23-19. The Eagles, who had thwarted the Kansas City Chiefs' dreams of a three-peat last year, failed to capitalize on a late-game drive.

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy delivered a decisive touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey following a gripping 66-yard drive, putting the 49ers ahead with just minutes to play. Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' MVP from the last Super Bowl, led his team to the 49ers' 20-yard line but was stopped in his tracks, culminating in an incomplete pass streak.

Reflecting on the win, McCaffrey remarked, "We knew it was going to be a 12-round fight," highlighting the team's resilience. With this victory, the 49ers move closer to their Super Bowl aspirations, set to face the Seattle Seahawks next week. Meanwhile, an Achilles injury sidelined 49ers' George Kittle, casting doubt on his future in the playoffs.