In a dramatic showdown, Barcelona emerged victorious against Real Madrid, clinching the Spanish Super Cup with a 3-2 win in Saudi Arabia. Star player Raphinha took center stage, scoring twice to secure the Catalan club's triumph.

The match's intensity peaked during first-half stoppage time with thrilling goals from both teams. Raphinha's unexpected 73rd-minute goal, which fortuitously deflected off Madrid defender Raúl Asencio, sealed the deal.

Despite the return of Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid fell short, unable to recover from Barca's lead. This victory not only brought Barcelona their 16th Super Cup title but also solidified their dominance in the tournament's history.

