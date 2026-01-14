Left Menu

Indian Firm Makes History with BWF Certification for Badminton Floors

India Sports Floorings, a leader in Indian sports flooring solutions, became the first Indian company to receive Badminton World Federation certification for both wooden and synthetic badminton courts. This achievement highlights the company's commitment to global standards in sports infrastructure and positions it prominently in international badminton circles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-01-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 14:50 IST
  India

In a groundbreaking achievement for India's sports industry, India Sports Floorings has become the first Indian company to receive certification from the Badminton World Federation (BWF) for both wooden and synthetic badminton flooring systems. This marks a pivotal point in the company's journey as it sets international standards in sports infrastructure.

The BWF certification confirms the technical excellence of India Sports Floorings' offerings, ensuring they meet global standards for shock absorption, surface friction, durability, and player safety. This robust recognition applies to flagship products like ISF 1 Professional Badminton Wooden Flooring and ISF 2 PVC Badminton Court Mat, enabling Indian badminton facilities to hold national and international tournaments.

Founder M. Mahendra expressed pride in this milestone, emphasizing the company's mission to provide world-class sports infrastructure domestically. The certification underscores a shift toward utilizing high-quality, Indian-made sporting solutions and supports the growth of competitive badminton within India by offering venues that meet international standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

