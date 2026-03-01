Left Menu

Geneva Talks: Towards Post-War Security in Ukraine

Recent talks in Geneva saw Russia agree to the U.S. proposal for post-war security guarantees for Ukraine, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff. While U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for a peace agreement, Ukraine seeks firm security commitments from Western allies to deter future Russian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 01-03-2026 02:03 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 02:03 IST
Geneva Talks: Towards Post-War Security in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant development at the recent Geneva talks, Russia has expressed its willingness to accept the United States' proposal for providing post-war security guarantees to Ukraine. This revelation was made by Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during an interview aired on Ukrainian television.

Simultaneously, U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing both Moscow and Kyiv towards a peace agreement to end what is being termed the largest European conflict since 1945. However, Zelenskiy highlighted the mounting pressure on Ukraine to make concessions, emphasizing his country's demand for robust security guarantees from the U.S. and European allies to act decisively if Russia were to breach any future peace agreement.

The Geneva talks, held last week, concluded without a major breakthrough, described as challenging by both Kyiv and Moscow, though the U.S. acknowledged some 'meaningful progress.' Kyrylo Budanov also confirmed that a proposed summit between Presidents Zelenskiy and Putin is yet to be agreed upon by Russia, despite the U.S. envoy's earlier suggestions.

TRENDING

1
El Mencho's Death Sparks Wave of Violence in Mexico

El Mencho's Death Sparks Wave of Violence in Mexico

 Global
2
Diplomatic Tensions Flare at U.N. Security Council Emergency Meeting

Diplomatic Tensions Flare at U.N. Security Council Emergency Meeting

 United States
3
Escalation in the Middle East: US and Israel Launch Attacks on Iran

Escalation in the Middle East: US and Israel Launch Attacks on Iran

 United Arab Emirates
4
AI Rift: Anthropic vs. Pentagon Sparks Major Showdown

AI Rift: Anthropic vs. Pentagon Sparks Major Showdown

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026