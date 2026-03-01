The Legacy of Khamenei: A Supreme Leader's Turbulent Reign
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, known as a staunch adversary of the West, was reportedly killed following U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran. His death marks a significant blow to the Islamic Republic he led since 1989. Facing crises, Khamenei relied heavily on the IRGC and Basij forces.
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a fierce opponent of the West, reportedly met his end after U.S.-Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran. The airstrikes were said to have damaged his Tehran compound significantly, dealing a severe blow to the Islamic Republic he had led since 1989.
The conflict, marking a pivotal moment in the country's history, occurred as Khamenei was already grappling with severe challenges during his 36-year rule. These included strained negotiations over Iran's nuclear program with the United States and a crackdown on internal dissent.
Known for his reliance on the Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Basij, Khamenei's era was characterized by a complex interplay of power and politics. His guarded endorsement of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal demonstrated occasional flexibility, yet his grip on power was often marked by ruthless suppression of protests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israeli military says strikes killed Iran's defence minister and the commander of its Revolutionary Guard, reports AP.
Tensions Erupt: Israel Strikes Tehran Amid Nuclear Deal Standoff
More explosions rock Iran's capital, Tehran, reports AP citing witnesses.
Tensions with Tehran: Trump Seeks Diplomatic Solutions
Tehran Explosion Raises Tensions Amid Nuclear Dispute