Left Menu

The Legacy of Khamenei: A Supreme Leader's Turbulent Reign

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, known as a staunch adversary of the West, was reportedly killed following U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran. His death marks a significant blow to the Islamic Republic he led since 1989. Facing crises, Khamenei relied heavily on the IRGC and Basij forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 01:48 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 01:48 IST
The Legacy of Khamenei: A Supreme Leader's Turbulent Reign
Khamenei

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a fierce opponent of the West, reportedly met his end after U.S.-Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran. The airstrikes were said to have damaged his Tehran compound significantly, dealing a severe blow to the Islamic Republic he had led since 1989.

The conflict, marking a pivotal moment in the country's history, occurred as Khamenei was already grappling with severe challenges during his 36-year rule. These included strained negotiations over Iran's nuclear program with the United States and a crackdown on internal dissent.

Known for his reliance on the Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Basij, Khamenei's era was characterized by a complex interplay of power and politics. His guarded endorsement of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal demonstrated occasional flexibility, yet his grip on power was often marked by ruthless suppression of protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
El Mencho's Death Sparks Wave of Violence in Mexico

El Mencho's Death Sparks Wave of Violence in Mexico

 Global
2
Diplomatic Tensions Flare at U.N. Security Council Emergency Meeting

Diplomatic Tensions Flare at U.N. Security Council Emergency Meeting

 United States
3
Escalation in the Middle East: US and Israel Launch Attacks on Iran

Escalation in the Middle East: US and Israel Launch Attacks on Iran

 United Arab Emirates
4
AI Rift: Anthropic vs. Pentagon Sparks Major Showdown

AI Rift: Anthropic vs. Pentagon Sparks Major Showdown

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026