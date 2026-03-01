The Legacy of Khamenei: A Supreme Leader's Turbulent Reign

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a fierce opponent of the West, reportedly met his end after U.S.-Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran. The airstrikes were said to have damaged his Tehran compound significantly, dealing a severe blow to the Islamic Republic he had led since 1989.

The conflict, marking a pivotal moment in the country's history, occurred as Khamenei was already grappling with severe challenges during his 36-year rule. These included strained negotiations over Iran's nuclear program with the United States and a crackdown on internal dissent.

Known for his reliance on the Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Basij, Khamenei's era was characterized by a complex interplay of power and politics. His guarded endorsement of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal demonstrated occasional flexibility, yet his grip on power was often marked by ruthless suppression of protests.

