Daryl Mitchell's Heroics Lead New Zealand to Thrilling ODI Victory

Daryl Mitchell struck an unbeaten 131, guiding New Zealand to a compelling seven-wicket win over India in the second ODI. Collaborating with Will Young, the duo secured a decisive 162-run partnership, overturning India's 284-run total. The match outcome sets up an exciting series decider in Indore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:35 IST
Daryl Mitchell
  • Country:
  • India

Daryl Mitchell showcased his batting prowess by scoring an unbeaten 131, propelling New Zealand to a series-levelling seven-wicket victory against India in the second ODI on Wednesday.

New Zealand, chasing a challenging target of 285 on a slow pitch, successfully reached the score in 47.3 overs with Mitchell leading the chase. The crucial partnership with Will Young, who contributed 87 runs, solidified the innings for the visiting side.

Despite India setting a competitive score of 284, thanks to KL Rahul's resilient 112, early momentum gained by opener Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gil was thwarted by New Zealand's disciplined bowling. The series now heads to a thrilling decider in Indore on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

