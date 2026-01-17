UP Warriorz Triumph Over Mumbai Indians in Thrilling WPL Clash
UP Warriorz secured a 22-run victory against two-time champions Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League 2026. Mumbai was halted at 165/6 while chasing 188, with standout performances from Meg Lanning and Amelia Kerr reaching her 50th WPL wicket. This marks Mumbai's third consecutive defeat.
- Country:
- India
The UP Warriorz recorded a significant victory over the Mumbai Indians, overcoming the two-time champions by 22 runs in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, marking their second triumph in five outings.
Chasing a target of 188, the Mumbai Indians floundered, managing 165/6 in 20 overs. UP Warriorz' bowlers dismantled the top order, including pivotal wickets of Hayley Matthews and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, reducing the opposition to 69-5.
Amelia Kerr and Amanjot Kaur battled valiantly for Mumbai, but Shikha Pandey and others ensured a victory for UP. Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield propelled UP with a robust 187/8, as Lanning set a record with her frequent fifty-plus scores in WPL history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in a Women's Premier League match in Navi Mumbai.
Mandhana's Masterclass: RCB's Triumph in Women's Premier League
Thrilling Showdown at Women's Premier League: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
UP Warriorz beat defending champions Mumbai Indians by 22 runs in Women's Premier League in Navi Mumbai.
Thrilling Showdown: Women's Premier League Match Highlights