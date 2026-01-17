UP Warriorz Triumph Over Mumbai Indians in Thrilling WPL Clash

The UP Warriorz recorded a significant victory over the Mumbai Indians, overcoming the two-time champions by 22 runs in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, marking their second triumph in five outings.

Chasing a target of 188, the Mumbai Indians floundered, managing 165/6 in 20 overs. UP Warriorz' bowlers dismantled the top order, including pivotal wickets of Hayley Matthews and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, reducing the opposition to 69-5.

Amelia Kerr and Amanjot Kaur battled valiantly for Mumbai, but Shikha Pandey and others ensured a victory for UP. Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield propelled UP with a robust 187/8, as Lanning set a record with her frequent fifty-plus scores in WPL history.

(With inputs from agencies.)