Italy Gears Up for Debut at ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Italy has officially revealed its 15-player lineup for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, marking the national team's debut in this prestigious tournament. Wayne Madsen takes the helm as captain, leading the Azzurri against formidable opponents.

Kicking off their campaign on February 9 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens against Bangladesh, Italy will also face off with Nepal in Mumbai on February 12. Their placement in Group C means they'll be up against cricket powerhouses like England and the West Indies.

The squad includes seasoned players like JJ Smuts, formerly of South Africa, bringing valuable international experience. With a coaching team led by John Davison, and the expertise of Kevin O'Brien and Douglas Brown as assistants, Italy aims to make a strong impression on the cricket world.

