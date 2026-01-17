Left Menu

Mbappé Ignites Real Madrid's Win Amidst Turmoil

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 victory over Levante with goals from Kylián Mbappé and Raúl Asencio. This win came after recent struggles, including a coaching change and consecutive defeats. New coach Álvaro Arbelao faced pressure but delivered in front of home fans to boost the team’s morale.

Real Madrid fans expressed their dissatisfaction at the Santiago Bernabeu with boos and jeers, compelling the team to respond with a convincing 2-0 win against Levante. This victory halts their recent slide after a tumultuous period marked by a coaching change.

Mbappé, who converted a penalty earned in the 58th minute, helped spark Madrid's efforts, with Raúl Asencio adding a second goal, easing pressure on the newly appointed coach, Álvaro Arbelao. The home crowd had been restless following back-to-back losses, including a surprise exit from the Copa del Rey.

Despite the victory, Real Madrid still trails Barcelona by a narrow margin as the weekend's games unfold. Coach Arbeloa, promoted from the B team, was relieved with the win, acknowledging the difficult circumstances and the importance of showing resilience in front of devoted supporters.

