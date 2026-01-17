Mbappé Ignites Real Madrid's Win Amidst Turmoil

Real Madrid fans expressed their dissatisfaction at the Santiago Bernabeu with boos and jeers, compelling the team to respond with a convincing 2-0 win against Levante. This victory halts their recent slide after a tumultuous period marked by a coaching change.

Mbappé, who converted a penalty earned in the 58th minute, helped spark Madrid's efforts, with Raúl Asencio adding a second goal, easing pressure on the newly appointed coach, Álvaro Arbelao. The home crowd had been restless following back-to-back losses, including a surprise exit from the Copa del Rey.

Despite the victory, Real Madrid still trails Barcelona by a narrow margin as the weekend's games unfold. Coach Arbeloa, promoted from the B team, was relieved with the win, acknowledging the difficult circumstances and the importance of showing resilience in front of devoted supporters.

