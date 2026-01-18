Left Menu

Atharva Taide's Heroics Propel Vidarbha to Victory

Atharva Taide's masterful century, supported by disciplined bowling, guided Vidarbha to their first Vijay Hazare Trophy, defeating Saurashtra by 38 runs. Vidarbha scored 317/8 with Taide's 128 runs. Despite a spirited fight led by Prerak Mankad and Chirag Jani, Saurashtra fell short at 279. Yash Thakur and Nachiket Bhute shone with the ball.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-01-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 22:13 IST
Atharva Taide's majestic innings, comprehensive and well-crafted, coupled with a disciplined bowling display, secured Vidarbha's maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy. The team triumphed over Saurashtra by 38 runs in a thrilling encounter, delivering a classic example of team synergy.

Vidarbha set an intimidating target of 317 for eight, with Taide contributing a stellar 128 off 118 balls. Saurashtra's valiant attempts, led by Prerak Mankad and Chirag Jani, fell short as they were all out for 279. Despite early setbacks, Mankad and Jani staged a notable recovery before Vidarbha's bowlers tightened their grip.

The efforts of Yash Thakur and Nachiket Bhute, who derailed the middle-order, further ensured Vidarbha's memorable victory. The result highlights Vidarbha's tactical acumen and athletic resilience, marking a significant moment in the tournament's history.

