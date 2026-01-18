Left Menu

Gary O'Neil Leads Strasbourg to Victory: New Era Begins

Gary O'Neil marked his Ligue 1 coaching debut with a successful 2-1 victory over Metz, lifting Strasbourg to seventh place. O'Neil recently took over from Liam Rosenior, who left for Chelsea. Despite fan protests over ownership, Strasbourg ended a winless streak, while rivals Lens continue to lead the standings.

  • Country:
  • France

In a noteworthy Ligue 1 debut, Strasbourg's new coach Gary O'Neil guided his team to a 2-1 victory over local rival Metz on Sunday. This win marked an end to Strasbourg's recent winless streak, propelling them to seventh place in the league standings.

O'Neil, who replaced Liam Rosenior earlier this month, continues to make a strong impact after succeeding with a victory against a fourth-tier club last weekend to reach the French Cup's last 16. Meanwhile, Metz remains anchored at the bottom, struggling with only 12 points from 18 matches.

Despite internal protests against the club's ownership model by Chelsea's BlueCo, Strasbourg fans witnessed a spirited performance. As Lens maintains their dominance in the standings with a 10th consecutive win, clubs like PSG and Marseille are also gearing up for significant Champions League fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

