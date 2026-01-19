Left Menu

Scotland's World Cup Journey: Preparing with Home Friendlies Against Japan and Curacao

Scotland is set to play Japan and Curacao in home friendly matches as preparation for the World Cup. These will be Scotland's first games since securing a spot at the World Cup for the first time since 1998. Coach Steve Clarke emphasizes the importance of focusing on preparation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 19:09 IST
Scotland's World Cup Journey: Preparing with Home Friendlies Against Japan and Curacao
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Scotland is gearing up for the World Cup with home friendlies against Japan and Curacao, the Scottish FA announced on Monday. The matches will serve as crucial preparation ahead of the global soccer event starting in June.

The Scottish team will face Japan, ranked 18th, at Hampden Park on March 28, offering fans an exciting preview before the tournament. Curacao, the smallest nation to ever qualify for the World Cup, will meet Scotland for a final warm-up on May 30.

Coach Steve Clarke expressed enthusiasm about reuniting with the squad after their thrilling qualification victory over Denmark, emphasizing the need to focus on preparation as the team looks ahead to matches against Haiti, Morocco, and Brazil in Group C.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Arsenal top Deloitte's Women's Money League for 2025, Chelsea close second

Soccer-Arsenal top Deloitte's Women's Money League for 2025, Chelsea close s...

 Global
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Chinese-run restaurant in Afghanistan

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Chinese-run restaurant in...

 Egypt
3
UPDATE 4-Syria tightens grip after Kurdish pullback, says IS prisoners escape

UPDATE 4-Syria tightens grip after Kurdish pullback, says IS prisoners escap...

 Global
4
UPDATE 8-At least 40 dead in Spain after two high-speed trains collide

UPDATE 8-At least 40 dead in Spain after two high-speed trains collide

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026