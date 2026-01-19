Scotland's World Cup Journey: Preparing with Home Friendlies Against Japan and Curacao

Scotland is gearing up for the World Cup with home friendlies against Japan and Curacao, the Scottish FA announced on Monday. The matches will serve as crucial preparation ahead of the global soccer event starting in June.

The Scottish team will face Japan, ranked 18th, at Hampden Park on March 28, offering fans an exciting preview before the tournament. Curacao, the smallest nation to ever qualify for the World Cup, will meet Scotland for a final warm-up on May 30.

Coach Steve Clarke expressed enthusiasm about reuniting with the squad after their thrilling qualification victory over Denmark, emphasizing the need to focus on preparation as the team looks ahead to matches against Haiti, Morocco, and Brazil in Group C.

(With inputs from agencies.)