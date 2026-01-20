Mitchell Santner Confident Ahead of India's T20I Challenge
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner is confident that Daryl Mitchell will maintain his impressive form from the ODIs into the T20I series against India. Santner highlights Mitchell's ability to tackle spin and control middle overs, crucial for upcoming T20 World Cup preparations in similar conditions.
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner expressed confidence in Daryl Mitchell continuing his remarkable ODI form into the T20 series against India. The series, featuring five matches, kicks off this Wednesday.
Mitchell has emerged as a formidable force for the Black Caps, showcasing exceptional batting skills in the recent ODIs against India with scores of 84, an unbeaten 131, and 137. These performances were pivotal in New Zealand's historic 2-1 series victory.
Santner emphasized the significance of playing in India as a preparatory step for the T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The captain praised Mitchell's improved handling of spin, a key factor that could influence the upcoming series.
