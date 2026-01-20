Jannik Sinner's Swift Victory: Aiming for Third Australian Open Title
Jannik Sinner, the two-time defending champion, progressed to the second round of the Australian Open after his opponent, Hugo Gaston, retired due to personal reasons following two lost sets. Sinner, showing top form, eyes a third consecutive title as he prepares to face either James Duckworth or Dino Prizmic next.
Jannik Sinner made a dominating start at the Australian Open, advancing quickly to the second round after his competitor Hugo Gaston withdrew from the match. The 21-year-old secured a solid win, capturing the opening two sets 6-2, 6-1 before Gaston retired.
Returning post his triumph at the ATP Finals, Sinner exerted control on the Rod Laver Arena, demonstrating the skill that saw him crowned champion in the last two tournaments. Although he was surprised by Gaston's early exit, Sinner noted the Frenchman's reduced performance.
The Italian tennis star now sets his sights on continuing his journey towards a third title, with his next challenge coming from either James Duckworth or Dino Prizmic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
