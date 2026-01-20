Global Elite: Officials Announced for 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup
The International Hockey Federation has finalized the roster of officials for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands. The diverse lineup champions gender equality and includes experts from 22 countries. The event will feature top athletes and occurs from August 15 to 30, 2026.
- Country:
- Switzerland
The International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced Tuesday the selection of officials for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup hosted in Belgium and the Netherlands. This list includes technical delegates, officials, and medical officers.
Appointed by the FIH Technical Officials and Umpiring Committees, led by Sheila Brown and Peter Elders, the chosen group includes 52 professionals from 22 countries. The selection process underscores FIH's commitment to gender equality on the international stage.
Set to occur from August 15 to August 30, 2026, in Wavre, Belgium, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, the World Cup promises to exhibit premier hockey talent among both male and female athletes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Minnesota Officials Under Federal Scrutiny in Immigration Probe
India Withdraws Officials' Families from Bangladesh Amid Security Concerns
Internal Rift in Netherlands' Freedom Party: A Leadership Challenge
Bribery Scandal Unveiled: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Government Officials in Jammu and Kashmir
Major Rift in Netherlands' Freedom Party: Wilders Faces Leadership Challenge