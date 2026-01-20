Left Menu

Jemimah Rodrigues Leads Delhi Capitals to Victory with Gritty Fifty

Jemimah Rodrigues's unbeaten fifty anchored Delhi Capitals to a seven-wicket triumph over Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League. Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 66 powered Mumbai to 154-5, but Delhi's chase was secured by Rodrigues with support from Marizanne Kapp, handing Mumbai their fourth loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 20-01-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 23:10 IST
Jemimah Rodrigues Leads Delhi Capitals to Victory with Gritty Fifty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an exhilarating game in the Women's Premier League, Jemimah Rodrigues emerged as the hero for Delhi Capitals, leading her team to a crucial seven-wicket win against Mumbai Indians. Rodrigues remained unbeaten with a gritty fifty, anchoring the chase in a nail-biting finish.

Mumbai Indians, opting to bat first on a slow surface, struggled in the initial overs. However, Nat Sciver-Brunt's spectacular 66 not out revived the innings, propelling Mumbai to a competitive total of 154-5. Despite the effort, their bowling fell short against a determined Delhi Capitals side.

Delhi Capitals capitalized on a solid start and overcame a mid-innings stumble. With veteran support from Marizanne Kapp, Rodrigues ensured the chase was completed efficiently, highlighting the team's resilience and strategy. The victory marked Delhi's second win in five games, while Mumbai Indians faced their fourth defeat.

TRENDING

1
Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

 Global
2
US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

 United States
3
Tennis Triumphs on Day 4 of the Australian Open

Tennis Triumphs on Day 4 of the Australian Open

 Global
4
Train Tragedy Strikes Catalonia: A Tale of Two Crashes

Train Tragedy Strikes Catalonia: A Tale of Two Crashes

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026