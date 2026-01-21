Left Menu

Italian Football Fan Bans in the Wake of Motorway Violence

Following violent clashes on a motorway, the Italian Interior Ministry has banned AS Roma and Fiorentina supporters from attending away matches for the rest of the season. Involving around 200 fans armed with clubs and hammers, the incident echoes past altercations prompting travel restrictions.

21-01-2026
The Italian Interior Ministry has implemented a travel ban for AS Roma and Fiorentina supporters, preventing them from attending away matches for the remainder of the season. This decision comes in response to violent altercations that erupted on a motorway over the weekend.

On Sunday, groups of fans from both clubs were involved in clashes on the A1 motorway near Bologna. Approximately 200 people, many wielding clubs, sticks, and hammers, engaged in the violence within the emergency lane.

The bans echo similar restrictions imposed in 2023 on Roma and Napoli fans, following their clashes on the same motorway. Fiorentina supporters were traveling to Bologna, while Roma fans were en route to Turin for their respective matches when the violence broke out.

