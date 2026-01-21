Audi's Bold Entrance: Formula One Ambitions Ignite

The Audi Formula One team revealed their debut livery on Tuesday, highlighting a strategic five-year plan to vie for championship glory by 2030. The event was celebrated at Berlin's Kraftwerk, underscoring the serious commitment and aspirational spirit of the Swiss-based team, historically known as Sauber.

Team leaders stressed the importance of diligence and humility. Project head Mattia Binotto noted, "We are conscious of the challenges ahead, but we're prepared to face and overcome them." Team principal Jonathan Wheatley, formerly of Red Bull, stated confidently that the launch signifies a clear, determined mission.

Stepping into the fiercely competitive arena, Audi is constructing their exclusive engine for the R26 car. Despite the challenge of seasoned competitors like Ferrari and Mercedes, Audi's ambition and readiness to make history in Formula One remains undeterred, as drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto eagerly look ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)