Champions League Stunners: City and PSG Shocked, Arsenal and Real Madrid Triumph

In a night of UEFA Champions League surprises, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain suffered defeats against Bodo/Glimt and Sporting CP, respectively. Arsenal maintained their unbeaten run by defeating Inter Milan, while Real Madrid delivered a commanding victory over Monaco.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:13 IST
Champions League Stunners: City and PSG Shocked, Arsenal and Real Madrid Triumph
Kylian Mbappe in action. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

In a dramatic turn of events in the UEFA Champions League, Manchester City faced a surprising defeat with a 3-1 loss to Norway's Bodo/Glimt. Paris Saint-Germain also stumbled, falling 2-1 to Sporting CP.

Manchester City was left trailing after an impressive performance by Kasper Hogh, who netted twice, and Jens Petter Hague, with City only narrowing the gap thanks to Rayan Cherki. City remains in seventh place. PSG was dealt a late blow by Sporting, with Luis Suarez scoring the decisive goal in the 90th minute. Both teams now share the same points, but Sporting edges ahead in the standings.

Arsenal continued their perfect record, defeating Inter Milan 3-1, aided by Gabriel Jesus's double strike. Real Madrid, meanwhile, overpowered Monaco 6-1, highlighted by Kylian Mbappe's standout two-goal performance. The Spanish giants hold a strong second position in the group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

