Alcaraz and Sabalenka Advance Amidst Australian Open Thrills

Carlos Alcaraz battled through a challenging second round at the Australian Open, defeating Yannick Hanfmann in three sets. Top seed Aryna Sabalenka also advanced despite a stumble, while Coco Gauff, Zeynep Sonmez, and Daniil Medvedev all progressed to the next round amidst an energetic day of tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:18 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz demonstrated remarkable resilience in the Australian Open's second round, overcoming a tough fight against Yannick Hanfmann with a triumphant 7-6(4) 6-3 6-2 victory. The young star from Spain, showing both precision and power, advanced with confidence at Rod Laver Arena.

Aryna Sabalenka, another top seed, overcame early hurdles to secure her spot in the following round. Despite an initial wobble against China's Bai Zhuoxuan where she lost three consecutive games, Sabalenka swiftly regained form to close out a 6-3 6-1 win, keeping her Grand Slam aspirations alive.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff delivered an impressive performance, swiftly dispatching Olga Danilovic in straight sets, while Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez and Daniil Medvedev also celebrated wins, propelling them further in the tournament amidst vibrant fanfare and national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

