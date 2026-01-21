Sports Scoop: Raptors Roar and Mets Maneuver

The Toronto Raptors showcased a commanding performance against the Golden State Warriors, seizing victory with a 145-127 score, capitalizing on Jimmy Butler III's absence due to an ACL injury. This triumph was marked by Immanuel Quickley's remarkable 40-point game. Meanwhile, the Warriors face a challenging season ahead without Butler.

In baseball, the New York Mets struck a deal with the Chicago White Sox to bring center fielder Luis Robert Jr. into their ranks. After missing Kyle Tucker, the Mets are strengthening their lineup, also signing Bo Bichette. This move indicates their determined attempt to enhance their roster for success in upcoming games.

Tennis enthusiasts witnessed Naomi Osaka's flashy entrance at the Australian Open, overshadowing Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys' straightforward victories. Meanwhile, in a strategic switch, Brian Gutierrez and Richard Ledezma chose to represent Mexico's national team, marking a significant shift in their international careers.

