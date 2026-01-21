T20 World Cup Host Saga: Bangladesh's Bold Stance Backed by Pakistan
The Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed support for Bangladesh's refusal to play its T20 World Cup matches in India due to security concerns, suggesting Pakistan as an alternative host. The ICC is set to decide on the issue, with Bangladesh insisting on moving its matches to Sri Lanka.
In a surprising turn of events, the Pakistan Cricket Board has thrown its support behind Bangladesh's decision to step back from playing its T20 World Cup matches in India, citing security concerns. Pakistan has offered to host Bangladesh's games, proposing an alternative venue for the upcoming matches.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is slated to convene on Wednesday, aiming to make a definitive decision regarding Bangladesh's participation, which hinges on whether or not the team will journey to India for the tournament scheduled to commence on February 7.
Amid mounting pressure, Bangladesh remains resolute in its demand to shift its matches to co-hosts Sri Lanka. dialogues between the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have yet to yield a consensus, with all parties holding firm to their original positions.
