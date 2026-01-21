Angus Crichton's Union Shift: Chasing the Wallabies Dream

In a major shift, Angus Crichton, a prominent rugby league forward, is set to transition to rugby union with ambitions to join the Wallabies for the 2027 World Cup on home soil. Rugby Australia made the announcement on Wednesday, signaling a bold move for the 29-year-old athlete.

Crichton, known for his mobility and power on the edge, has been a significant player for teams like the Sydney Roosters, New South Wales Blues, and Kangaroos. The transition to rugby union, a sport he played internationally during his school years, presents an exciting new chapter in his career.

Joining Crichton in this move is his Roosters clubmate Mark Nawaqanitawase, alongside other high-profile switchers like Joseph Suaali'i. The move signals a rare shift as most NRL forwards like Crichton have traditionally stayed within the league. Coach Dan McKellar of the New South Wales Waratahs showed keen support, emphasizing Crichton's professional approach and adaptability.

