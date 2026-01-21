Left Menu

Angus Crichton's Union Shift: Chasing the Wallabies Dream

Rugby league star Angus Crichton is set to transition to rugby union next year to realize his dream of playing for the Wallabies at the 2027 World Cup. Known for his powerful gameplay, Crichton aims to make a significant impact in the back row or inside center position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:52 IST
Angus Crichton's Union Shift: Chasing the Wallabies Dream
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a major shift, Angus Crichton, a prominent rugby league forward, is set to transition to rugby union with ambitions to join the Wallabies for the 2027 World Cup on home soil. Rugby Australia made the announcement on Wednesday, signaling a bold move for the 29-year-old athlete.

Crichton, known for his mobility and power on the edge, has been a significant player for teams like the Sydney Roosters, New South Wales Blues, and Kangaroos. The transition to rugby union, a sport he played internationally during his school years, presents an exciting new chapter in his career.

Joining Crichton in this move is his Roosters clubmate Mark Nawaqanitawase, alongside other high-profile switchers like Joseph Suaali'i. The move signals a rare shift as most NRL forwards like Crichton have traditionally stayed within the league. Coach Dan McKellar of the New South Wales Waratahs showed keen support, emphasizing Crichton's professional approach and adaptability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eternal Soars with Impressive Profit Surge and Strategic Leadership Shifts

Eternal Soars with Impressive Profit Surge and Strategic Leadership Shifts

 India
2
Modi to Launch Groundbreaking Innovation Hub in Kerala

Modi to Launch Groundbreaking Innovation Hub in Kerala

 India
3
Global Markets in Turmoil: Trade Fears and Bond Selloff

Global Markets in Turmoil: Trade Fears and Bond Selloff

 Global
4
Tensions and Tariffs: Trump's Davos Drama

Tensions and Tariffs: Trump's Davos Drama

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026