Left Menu

EWC 2026: Riyadh to Host World's Largest Esports Event with $75 Million Prize Pool

The Esports World Cup 2026 returns to Riyadh with a record-breaking prize pool of $75 million. Over 2,000 players from 200 clubs across 100 countries will compete in 25 tournaments. The event features renowned games like Fortnite and Trackmania, solidifying its status as a global esports phenomenon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:10 IST
EWC 2026: Riyadh to Host World's Largest Esports Event with $75 Million Prize Pool
Representative image of Chess (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) has unveiled plans for the 2026 Esports World Cup (EWC), announcing a monumental $75 million prize pool to be contested in Riyadh. Dubbed the world's largest esports event, it will see participation from more than 2,000 players and 200 Clubs hailing from over 100 countries, spanning 25 tournaments across 24 games over a seven-week period.

This substantial prize pool underscores EWC's evolution as a premier global sporting event within the esports ecosystem. As a flagship competition, EWC's unique club championship model will award $30 million to the top 24 Clubs and $7 million to the winning Club. Last year's intense finale saw seven Clubs contending in the closing week.

The 2026 event will include a wide array of famous competitive titles, such as Apex Legends, League of Legends, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. Scheduled to run from July 6 through August 23, tickets for EWC will be available from January 22, offering fans exclusive access to top-tier esports action in a vibrant venue setup designed to amplify the spectacle's global reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eternal Soars with Impressive Profit Surge and Strategic Leadership Shifts

Eternal Soars with Impressive Profit Surge and Strategic Leadership Shifts

 India
2
Modi to Launch Groundbreaking Innovation Hub in Kerala

Modi to Launch Groundbreaking Innovation Hub in Kerala

 India
3
Global Markets in Turmoil: Trade Fears and Bond Selloff

Global Markets in Turmoil: Trade Fears and Bond Selloff

 Global
4
Tensions and Tariffs: Trump's Davos Drama

Tensions and Tariffs: Trump's Davos Drama

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026