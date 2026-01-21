EWC 2026: Riyadh to Host World's Largest Esports Event with $75 Million Prize Pool

The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) has unveiled plans for the 2026 Esports World Cup (EWC), announcing a monumental $75 million prize pool to be contested in Riyadh. Dubbed the world's largest esports event, it will see participation from more than 2,000 players and 200 Clubs hailing from over 100 countries, spanning 25 tournaments across 24 games over a seven-week period.

This substantial prize pool underscores EWC's evolution as a premier global sporting event within the esports ecosystem. As a flagship competition, EWC's unique club championship model will award $30 million to the top 24 Clubs and $7 million to the winning Club. Last year's intense finale saw seven Clubs contending in the closing week.

The 2026 event will include a wide array of famous competitive titles, such as Apex Legends, League of Legends, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. Scheduled to run from July 6 through August 23, tickets for EWC will be available from January 22, offering fans exclusive access to top-tier esports action in a vibrant venue setup designed to amplify the spectacle's global reach.

