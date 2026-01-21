Left Menu

Chess Titans Clash: Gukesh Holds Praggnanandhaa, Abdusattorov and Niemann Lead

In an exciting round of the Tata Steel Masters, world champion D Gukesh and defending champion R Praggnanandhaa settled for a draw. Abdusattorov and Niemann emerged as joint leaders, with notable performances from Aravindh, Erigaisi, and Sindarov. The competition remains tight as players vie for top positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wijkaanzee | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:58 IST
The fourth round of the Tata Steel Masters witnessed world champion D Gukesh engaging in a strategic draw against compatriot and defending champion R Praggnanandhaa. Despite an unusual opening choice, Gukesh denied Praggnanandhaa a much-needed victory, leaving both players to settle for a draw.

R Praggnanandhaa, struggling with only two draws and two losses so far, remains at the bottom of the standings alongside Anish Giri, who also drew with India's Arjun Erigaisi. Meanwhile, Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Hans Moke Niemann have emerged as joint leaders after round four, demonstrating impressive skill and determination.

The round also witnessed Aravindh Chithamabaram facing a formidable opponent in Hans Moke Niemann, while Abdusattorov claimed victory over Thai Dai Van Nguyen from the Czech Republic. As the tournament progresses, the competition intensifies, promising thrilling matches ahead.

