Sabalenka and Rybakina Set for Thrilling Indian Wells Final Rematch

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have advanced to the Indian Wells final after securing straight-sets victories against Linda Noskova and Elina Svitolina, respectively. This sets the stage for an electrifying rematch of their Australian Open Grand Slam title clash earlier this year.

World number one Sabalenka has demonstrated impressive form this season, claiming victory in 16 out of her first 17 matches. Her only defeat came at the hands of Rybakina in Melbourne. As she powered past Noskova with a 6-3 6-4 win, Sabalenka aims to capture her maiden title at Indian Wells after falling short in multiple finals.

Rybakina, a two-time Grand Slam champion, overcame a tenacious challenge to defeat Ukraine's Svitolina 7-5 6-4, staying on course for a second title in the event. With their final showdown on Sunday marking their third encounter in six months, fans anticipate a gripping match as Sabalenka and Rybakina both vie for bragging rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)