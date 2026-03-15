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Medvedev Shatters Alcaraz's Winning Streak, Sinner Awaits in Indian Wells Final

Daniil Medvedev defeated Carlos Alcaraz to progress to the Indian Wells final. He will compete against Jannik Sinner, who overcame Alexander Zverev. In the women's doubles, Townsend and Siniakova claimed victory. The men's doubles saw wins for Andreozzi and Guinard, and in mixed doubles, Bencic and Cobolli triumphed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indianwells | Updated: 15-03-2026 09:47 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 09:47 IST
Medvedev Shatters Alcaraz's Winning Streak, Sinner Awaits in Indian Wells Final
Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev delivered a stunning performance at Indian Wells, overcoming top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) scoreline. This victory marks Medvedev's first win against Alcaraz since the 2023 U.S. Open semifinals, halting Alcaraz's 16-match unbeaten run, including triumphs at the Australian and Qatar Opens.

The Russian now faces Italy's Jannik Sinner in the final, who dominated his match against Alexander Zverev, winning 6-2, 6-4. Sinner has maintained an impressive record against Zverev and has not lost a set in the tournament, setting the stage for an intense finale against Medvedev.

In other tournament results, Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova captured the women's doubles title, while Guido Andreozzi and Manuel Guinard secured victory in the men's doubles. The mixed doubles title was claimed by Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli after defeating top seeds Dabrowski and Glasspool.

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