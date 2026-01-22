Madison Keys Battles Through to Third Round in Melbourne

Defending champion Madison Keys secured her place in the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Ashlyn Krueger at Melbourne Park. The 30-year-old American tennis player displayed resilience despite initial struggles.

Keys dominated the first set in just 23 minutes, showcasing her skills with seven winners and converting all break points against Krueger in a strong start. However, her momentum was briefly halted as she faced serving difficulties in the second set.

Krueger took advantage of Keys' double faults to gain a three-game lead, but Keys mounted a determined comeback, winning five games in a row to secure her spot in the next round. Keys credited her mental strength for turning the match around.

