Lewandowski's Legacy: A Champions League Phenomenon

Robert Lewandowski scored in his 15th consecutive Champions League season, securing Barcelona's 4-2 victory against Slavia Prague. The Polish striker now has a total of 114 UEFA goals, ranking third in all-time Champions League scorers, trailing behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Robert Lewandowski continued to make history by finding the net in his 15th consecutive Champions League season. His second-half goal for Barcelona secured a 4-2 win over Slavia Prague.
Despite an earlier own goal that leveled the score at halftime, Lewandowski's 71st-minute strike helped the Catalan club clinch victory.
Lewandowski now boasts 114 UEFA competition goals, making him the third-highest scorer in Champions League history, following closely behind legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
