Lewandowski's Legacy: A Champions League Phenomenon

Robert Lewandowski continued to make history by finding the net in his 15th consecutive Champions League season. His second-half goal for Barcelona secured a 4-2 win over Slavia Prague.

Despite an earlier own goal that leveled the score at halftime, Lewandowski's 71st-minute strike helped the Catalan club clinch victory.

Lewandowski now boasts 114 UEFA competition goals, making him the third-highest scorer in Champions League history, following closely behind legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

