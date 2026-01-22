Djokovic Advances to Australian Open Third Round, Eyes Historic 400th Grand Slam Win

Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis powerhouse and holder of 24 Grand Slam titles, made an impressive advancement to the third round of the Australian Open, securing a decisive victory over Francesco Maestrelli on Thursday. Freshly celebrated for his 100th Australian Open triumph, Djokovic triumphed over Maestrelli with scores of 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

The 38-year-old athlete appeared to be in exceptional form, characterized by precise ball-striking and strategic play since he claimed his 101st tour-level victory in Athens last November. According to the ATP's official report, Djokovic needed seven set points to clinch the 47-minute first set. He maintained dominance in rallies and his serve, successfully converting 86 percent of his first-serve points.

With this recent win, Djokovic stands on the brink of a landmark in tennis history, being just one victory short of achieving 400 wins in Grand Slam matches — a feat no other player has accomplished. His next challenge will be against Botic van de Zandschulp, known for his upset victory against a tennis great at the ATP Masters 1000 in Indian Wells. Djokovic's path looks set to potentially clash with Lorenzo Musetti and defending champion Jannik Sinner in semifinal rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)