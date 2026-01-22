Djokovic Advances to Australian Open Third Round, Eyes Historic 400th Grand Slam Win
Novak Djokovic continued his impressive campaign at the Australian Open, securing a spot in the third round after defeating Francesco Maestrelli. Fresh off his 100th Australian Open win, the Serbian legend is now one victory away from achieving a record 400 Grand Slam wins. His next opponent is Botic van de Zandschulp.
- Country:
- Australia
Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis powerhouse and holder of 24 Grand Slam titles, made an impressive advancement to the third round of the Australian Open, securing a decisive victory over Francesco Maestrelli on Thursday. Freshly celebrated for his 100th Australian Open triumph, Djokovic triumphed over Maestrelli with scores of 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
The 38-year-old athlete appeared to be in exceptional form, characterized by precise ball-striking and strategic play since he claimed his 101st tour-level victory in Athens last November. According to the ATP's official report, Djokovic needed seven set points to clinch the 47-minute first set. He maintained dominance in rallies and his serve, successfully converting 86 percent of his first-serve points.
With this recent win, Djokovic stands on the brink of a landmark in tennis history, being just one victory short of achieving 400 wins in Grand Slam matches — a feat no other player has accomplished. His next challenge will be against Botic van de Zandschulp, known for his upset victory against a tennis great at the ATP Masters 1000 in Indian Wells. Djokovic's path looks set to potentially clash with Lorenzo Musetti and defending champion Jannik Sinner in semifinal rounds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tennis Titans Triumph at Thrilling Australian Open
Valentin Vacherot: Monaco's Tennis Trailblazer at the Australian Open
Sweeny's Grand Slam Showdown: A Test Against Tennis Royalty
Tennis Triumphs and Thrills: Day Four at the Australian Open
Tensions Rise as Tennis Titans Triumph: Australian Open Day Four Recap