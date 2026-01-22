Left Menu

Karolina Pliskova's Resilient Return: Australian Open Challenge

Karolina Pliskova, former world No. 1, is staging a comeback at the Australian Open after a challenging recovery from ankle surgery. Facing defending champion Madison Keys next, Pliskova is rebuilding her confidence and ranking, leveraging her experience and hoping to surprise the competition with her enduring skills.

Tennis star Karolina Pliskova is embarking on a remarkable comeback at the Australian Open, facing a tough draw against defending champion Madison Keys. With her sights set on regaining form, the former world No. 1 is navigating the tournament after recovering from a significant ankle surgery.

Pliskova's journey back has been arduous, playing only a few matches in the previous year due to an unexpectedly long rehabilitation period. Her second-round victory over young Indonesian player Janice Tjen has set up a high-stakes encounter with Keys, a match she approaches with cautious optimism.

Despite a tumble in rankings due to her absence from competition, Pliskova is determined to leverage her experience and past successes. Her protected ranking allows her entry into the tournament, where she's eager to showcase her enduring skills and possibly upset the favorites to reignite her career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

